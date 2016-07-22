Backgrounds Clip Art Bundle. Use these STUNNING backgrounds to BRIGHTEN up your TpT products or classroom materials.

This bundle contains 71 high-quality COLOR Background Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.

TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.

This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.

If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.

Enjoy!

Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!

Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning

$12.60

$14.00);

(10% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • backgrounds-and-borders.jpg
  • preview-for-background-borders.pdf
  • BACKGRND.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 222 KB

backgrounds-and-borders

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

pdf, 186 KB

preview-for-background-borders

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

zip, 524 KB

BACKGRND

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades