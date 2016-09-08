Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 16 times
Viewed 25 times
A simple check register with dollar amounts and blank spaces to help faciliate the development of keeping a balanced checkbook. This chart can help teach essential early financial literacy with terms such as withdraw, deposit, and balance. In addition to financial literacy, students also learn adding and subtracting different amounts of money.
Teaching Tips:
This can serve as an introduction to early financial literacy or as a continuing lesson in keeping track of a balanced checkbook.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 16 times
Viewed 25 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
aeckler
An Introduction to Jazz
This PowerPoint covers some of the major figures in the history of jazz music. Coupled with a Spotify Playlist this lesson helps introduce jazz for...
- (0)
- FREE
aeckler
Math Jeopardy- Counting Coins
This easy to use PowerPoint transforms your classroom into a game show. Students have an exciting time answering questions involving counting coins...
- (0)
- FREE
aeckler
Measuring Match Cut and Paste Activity
This fun and exciting activity, helps students learn and review what instruments measure what. Scales, rulers, thermometers, measuring cups, and mo...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
MissSahdev
Macroeconomics Bundle including lessons, activities and exam questions: A Level Economics
This resource contains Lesson PPT’s, Activities, Starters, Plenaries, and exam questions to teach AS and A Level Macroeconomics
- 20 Resources
- $15.50
Krazikas
TES Author Resource - Excel Sales and Accounts Tracker and Workbook
This is a resource for authors to keep an account of the numbers of sales and earnings each day. It will provide valuable data which will help to i...
- (5)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
mathsmutt
Numeracy: Bundle 1
This bundle contains twenty assorted books and puzzles to help improve numeracy. There are drill questions on basic arithmetic, division by multipl...
- 20 Resources
- $62.69
New resources
Updated resources
BUNDLE
MissSahdev
Macroeconomics Bundle including lessons, activities and exam questions: A Level Economics
This resource contains Lesson PPT’s, Activities, Starters, Plenaries, and exam questions to teach AS and A Level Macroeconomics
- 20 Resources
- $15.50
BUNDLE
mathsmutt
Numeracy: Bundle 1
This bundle contains twenty assorted books and puzzles to help improve numeracy. There are drill questions on basic arithmetic, division by multipl...
- 20 Resources
- $62.69
Krazikas
TES Author Resource - Excel Sales and Accounts Tracker and Workbook
This is a resource for authors to keep an account of the numbers of sales and earnings each day. It will provide valuable data which will help to i...
- (5)
- $4.23