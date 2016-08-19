Deutsch Aktuell Chapter 1A Basic German Greetings



I use this notes sheet to flip my classroom. I assign the video and notes page to students the day before I want to discuss the topic in class. That way kids come in with more background knowledge. This activity also reduces the amount of note taking time needed in class so we are able to do more speaking activities.



This is a notes sheet that can be used to supplement a beginning German class. The worksheet has a hyperlink to a Youtube video that instructs students on basic greetings in Germany and Austria. You could also use this notes sheet to guide your own notes in class.