This is a super fun group activity that introduces students to composing and performing with Boomwhackers. There are enough combinations of rhythms that each group can be proud of their original composition. Can be laminated for multiple uses or printed in color for single use.
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
