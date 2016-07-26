Enjoy Brazil-themed and 2016 Summer Olympics-themed Two-Page Activity Sets and Word Search Puzzles with this FREE mega bundle! Includes the following products:
• Brazil Welcomes the World Two-Page Activity Set
• All About Brazil Word Search Puzzle
• 2016 Summer Olympics Two-Page Activity Set
• 2016 Summer Olympics Word Search Puzzle
• 2016 Summer Olympics Reading Log and Certificate Set
Keywords: Rio de Janeiro | Brasilia | Rain Forest | rainforest | Amazon | Portuguese | South America | Sao Paulo | Carnival | Olympic Games | Olympics | Olympic | Olympiad | sports | medal | medalists | competition | gymnastics | volleyball | soccer | athletes | athletics | sportsmanship
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
