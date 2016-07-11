This set of cardiovascular system flashcards is great for reviewing the cardiovascular system, identifying structures in the cardiovascular system, and general cardiovascular system terminology. This product contains 3 sets of flashcards with over 130 individual flashcards. The cards are designed to be folded, laminated, and cut. All sets can be mixed and matched, and copies can be made for extra sets depending on your needs. The first set contains 32 flashcards with general review questions that go with my cardiovascular system unit. The second set contains 36 cardiovascular structure identification flashcards. The third set contains 64 cardiovascular system vocabulary flashcards.



Some of the vocabulary includes: pulmonary circuit, systemic circuit, artery, vein, capillary, right atria, left atria, right ventricle, left ventricle, apex, pericardium, epicardium, myocardium, endocardium, intercalated disc, septum, valves, superior vena cava, inferior vena cava, coronary sinus, bicuspid valve, tricuspid valve, chordae tendinae, papillary muscles, pulmonary artery, pulmonary vein, coronary artery, sinoatrial node, atrioventricular node, bradycardia, tachycardia, electrocardiogram, systole, diastole, cardiac cycle, hypertension, angioplasty and more!



This can be used in an Anatomy/Physiology class and can also be used in Biology or Life Science. Great for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. I use these flashcards as a review and it is a great way to get the students using academic vocabulary which is an important part of the Common Core standards. It is also a good way to get English Learners to expand their vocabulary. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!

The Teacher Team