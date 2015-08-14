Task cards are an awesome addition to your already existing curriculum! A great practice, review, or assessment!
These task cards assess student knowledge of cell division/the phases of mitosis (including cytokinesis). This product includes 16 task cards, student record sheet for answers, and an answer key. Students will use the graphics & clues to identify the phases of mitosis as well as extra questions about the process.
Task cards are awesome at a center, during the game SCOOT where students rotate from card to card recording answers, a gallery walk around the room, science center, in partners, etc. You could also use them on a document camera for the whole class to see!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
