This literary guide brought to you by Wake Up Sunshine, brings to life the children's classic, Charlotte's Web. This endearing tale of friendship, love, and loss is one for anyone who loves an incredible story.
With any novel study that I create for my students, I take great pride in making them think at higher levels. With this unit, you can count on activities and quizzes beyond the simple fact recall. Additionally, there are interactive notebook activities and Chinese symbol practice for each chapter. Talk about go beyond the normal! Just show how you're incorporating a world language into a beloved children's literary classic . . . now that's unique!
This affordable novel study of Charlotte's Web, by Wake Up Sunshine, is created to enhance a child's understanding the importance of friendship and overcoming obstacles. Children will be engaged in a variety of activities, which will improve their reading, writing, comprehension, critical thinking, and language skills.
Included in the unit:
3: Terms of Use
4 - 6: Core Standards Met
7 - 12: Chapter 1 Work/Quiz
13 - 18: Chapter 2 Work/Quiz
19 - 24: Chapter 3 Work/Quiz
25 - 30: Chapter 4 Work/Quiz
31 - 36: Chapter 5 Work/Quiz
37 - 42: Chapter 6 Work/Quiz
43 - 48: Chapter 7 Work/Quiz
49 - 54: Chapter 8 Work/Quiz
55 - 60: Chapter 9 Work/Quiz
61 - 66: Chapter 10 Work/Quiz
67 - 71: Chapter 11 Work/Quiz
72 - 76: Chapter 12 Work/Quiz
77 - 81: Chapter 13 Work/Quiz
82 - 86: Chapter 14 Work/Quiz
87 - 91: Chapter 15 Work/Quiz
92 - 96: Chapter 16 Work/Quiz
97 - 101: Chapter 17 Work/Quiz
102 - 106: Chapter 18 Work/Quiz
107 - 111: Chapter 19 Work/Quiz
112 - 116: Chapter 20 Work/Quiz
117 - 121: Chapter 21 Work/Quiz
122 - 126: Chapter 22 Work/Quiz
127 - 128: After Reading - Excito-Graph
129: Book Report Options
130 - 133: Multiple Intelligence Options
134: Writing Prompts
135: Inspiration Through Song
136 - 140: Final Assessment
140 - 166: Answer Key
Note: Each chapter has
the following components:
-vocabulary
-discussion questions
-activity
-world language (Chinese)
-comprehension quiz
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Flaming the Inferno: Think Critically and Analyze the Little Inferno
- (0)
- $12.00
The Scourge Literary Study
- (0)
- $8.00
Drain the Brain: Brain Empowering Activities
- (0)
- $6.00
Popular paid resources
Harry Potter Comprehension
- (17)
- $4.23
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
- (0)
- $2.82
Y6 Reading: KS2 SATS Revision
- (8)
- $4.23
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
- (0)
- $8.90
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49