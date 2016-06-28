This literary guide brought to you by Wake Up Sunshine, brings to life the children's classic, Charlotte's Web. This endearing tale of friendship, love, and loss is one for anyone who loves an incredible story.



With any novel study that I create for my students, I take great pride in making them think at higher levels. With this unit, you can count on activities and quizzes beyond the simple fact recall. Additionally, there are interactive notebook activities and Chinese symbol practice for each chapter. Talk about go beyond the normal! Just show how you're incorporating a world language into a beloved children's literary classic . . . now that's unique!



This affordable novel study of Charlotte's Web, by Wake Up Sunshine, is created to enhance a child's understanding the importance of friendship and overcoming obstacles. Children will be engaged in a variety of activities, which will improve their reading, writing, comprehension, critical thinking, and language skills.



Included in the unit:

3: Terms of Use

4 - 6: Core Standards Met

7 - 12: Chapter 1 Work/Quiz

13 - 18: Chapter 2 Work/Quiz

19 - 24: Chapter 3 Work/Quiz

25 - 30: Chapter 4 Work/Quiz

31 - 36: Chapter 5 Work/Quiz

37 - 42: Chapter 6 Work/Quiz

43 - 48: Chapter 7 Work/Quiz

49 - 54: Chapter 8 Work/Quiz

55 - 60: Chapter 9 Work/Quiz

61 - 66: Chapter 10 Work/Quiz

67 - 71: Chapter 11 Work/Quiz

72 - 76: Chapter 12 Work/Quiz

77 - 81: Chapter 13 Work/Quiz

82 - 86: Chapter 14 Work/Quiz

87 - 91: Chapter 15 Work/Quiz

92 - 96: Chapter 16 Work/Quiz

97 - 101: Chapter 17 Work/Quiz

102 - 106: Chapter 18 Work/Quiz

107 - 111: Chapter 19 Work/Quiz

112 - 116: Chapter 20 Work/Quiz

117 - 121: Chapter 21 Work/Quiz

122 - 126: Chapter 22 Work/Quiz

127 - 128: After Reading - Excito-Graph

129: Book Report Options

130 - 133: Multiple Intelligence Options

134: Writing Prompts

135: Inspiration Through Song

136 - 140: Final Assessment

140 - 166: Answer Key



Note: Each chapter has

the following components:

-vocabulary

-discussion questions

-activity

-world language (Chinese)

-comprehension quiz