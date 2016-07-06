Free
Downloaded 26 times
Viewed 36 times
Here is a list and description of some of the child activities that are done in my child development class. I have included a mapping so you can see the class topic that the activity relates to and which lesson plan it can be found under for a more detailed description. Visit my store and, under the categories section listed on the side, choose CHILD DEVELOPMENT and then sort by ALPHABETICAL, to see all of the individual 43 daily lesson plans and 43 daily power points or the 7 units bundled together which will each explain how I include these child activities in my engaging day.
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS
Free
Downloaded 26 times
Viewed 36 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
My Mood Journal
- (1)
- 25% off$5.63$4.23
Child Sexual Violence
- (0)
- $4.23
CACHE Child Development & Care Unit 1 - Childcare Settings & Provisions - PPTS & Worksheets/Activity
- (0)
- $9.16
Updated resources
My Mood Journal
- (1)
- 25% off$5.63$4.23
Child Sexual Violence
- (0)
- $4.23
Line Monsters
- (0)
- FREE