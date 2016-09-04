Choice Board for any READING assignment

A great way to differentiate in your classroom is to have your students choose their OWN reading assignment. This handout includes 9 diverse reading assignments that students can complete when reading any kind of text. Many of the assignments can be done using paper or the internet (specific internet sites are included).

