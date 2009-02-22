Cross curricular handouts for the story of Cinderella.Why is glass not suitable for a slipper? (Science)Design a new slipper for Cindrella with safer materials. (Design)Describe the character of Cinderella for a wanted poster. (Literacy/writing)
