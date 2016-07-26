Civil Rights Movement Groups – Museum Exhibit Project (U.S. History)

Your secondary U.S. History students will be engaged with this fun and interactive project! They will learn about six groups during the civil rights movement (Women’s Liberation Movement, Asian-American Movement, Native-American Movement, Gay-Liberation Movement, the Disabled-Rights Movement and the United Farm Workers).

There are several options for this project:
1. Group Project (students create a museum exhibit) – (ie. Poster) and complete a gallery walk.
2. Technology Project (students create a museum exhibit using GooglePresentation or Power Point) and complete a “technology” gallery walk.
3. Pair-project: Students analyze ALL the civil rights groups by reviewing the placards and creating a bumper sticker. (perfect if you have limited time)

This product includes the following;
• 22-slide power point presentation that includes an introduction, student directions and review.
• 2-page Reading/Placards for each of the six civil rights groups
• 2-page Worksheet: Notes on Civil Rights Groups (KEY included)
• 2-page Directions/Grading Rubric for Museum Exhibit Project
• 1-page wrap-up questions/1-page bumper sticker assessment

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

Lesson Plan

Presentation

