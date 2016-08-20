BUNDLE
This bundle contains 6 sets of resources to organise your classroom.
It also includes ready-made flashcards - for whole-class teaching.
It comprises:
- Cardinal numbers
- Ordinal numbers
- Colors
- Updated 2D/3D Shapes displays
- Subject displays/Labels for objects around the classroom
- Alphabet frieze displays
And much much more!
Resources included (6)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics
- Cross-curricular topics / Color
- Cross-curricular topics / Seasons
- English language arts
- Expressive arts and design / Color and pattern
- Expressive arts and design / Media and materials
- Math
- Math / Geometry and measures
- Math / Geometry and measures / 2D properties of shapes
- Math / Geometry and measures / 3D - Volume, surface area, density
- Math / Geometry and measures / Shape and space
- Math / Number
- Math / Number / Counting and cardinality
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Math for early childhood / Position
- Math for early childhood / Shape, space and measure
- Special educational needs
- Whole school / Classroom templates
- World languages / English language learning
- World languages / English language learning / Links to other subjects
- World languages / English language learning / School, education and the world of work
Other resources by this author
Ro_Milli0110
St Patrick's Day Counting, Missing Numbers, More than/Fewer than Presentation and Worksheets YR/KS1
This product relates to counting activities, missing numbers (writing in words and figures) and finding more or fewer. Aimed at: Reception class/KS...
- (0)
- $4.23
Ro_Milli0110
Mother's Day/Mothering Sunday Assembly/ Lesson Presentation, 3 Worksheets, Card Activity Notes
You can use this resource to present in an assembly (10-15 mins) or as a standalone lesson as I have included worksheets. It is editable to suit th...
- (0)
- $3.52
Ro_Milli0110
Colour Counting Heart Shapes 1-10, 40 Task Cards Activity/Colour Recognition, Flash Cards EYFS/KS1
This resource relates to counting. Children choose the correct colours to count and record the numbers. Aimed at: EYFS/Year 1 Content: • Teacher No...
- (0)
- $3.52
Popular paid resources
SALE
Olynj
GO FISH game. Shapes
Activity Five cards are dealt to each player if three to six players are involved. With only two players, seven cards are dealt to each. All remain...
- (0)
- 25% off$3.00$2.25
SALE
Olynj
GO FISH game. Shapes
Activity Five cards are dealt to each player if three to six players are involved. With only two players, seven cards are dealt to each. All remain...
- (0)
- 25% off$4.23$3.17
BUNDLE
veyselbiga
Bundle – Waves; Electromagnetic Waves (Electromagnetic Spectrum)
Lesson presentation – PPT PUZZLE Quick Review for Exam – 2
- 3 Resources
- $6.34
New resources
TeachersToolkit
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
Kids love playdough mats, especially mats that include a little challenge! Great for fine motor, literacy and numeracy skills, your students will l...
- (3)
- FREE
barclayfox
Worksheets, activities, experiments. For KS3 light topic (new spec). 15 total (8 + 7 answer sheets).
8 worksheets / activities / practicals with answers sheets to match. Save yourself a HUGE amount of time and work. To find the actual lessons for t...
- (1)
- $5.62
butterbeans65
Halloween coloring pages.
Five pages: spooky specs, ghosts, the wall, skeleton and a mummy for coloring.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
starteducationusa
EASTER Activities
A range of fun Easter activities to keep kids happy in the run up to Easter. Coloring, mazes, word searches, images and an egg template for designi...
- (0)
- $2.00
SALE
Olynj
GO FISH game. Shapes
Activity Five cards are dealt to each player if three to six players are involved. With only two players, seven cards are dealt to each. All remain...
- (0)
- 25% off$3.00$2.25
SALE
Olynj
GO FISH game. Shapes
Activity Five cards are dealt to each player if three to six players are involved. With only two players, seven cards are dealt to each. All remain...
- (0)
- 25% off$4.23$3.17