Cold War Learning Centers Cooperative Activity (World History)



This Cold War Learning Centers activity is one of my FAVORITE student-centered activities. Students rotate between six different Learning Centers where, with their group, they read information about a specific topic related to Cold War around the world and complete a corresponding “Data Sheet”. Then they complete a fun and educational activity.



The learning center contents are below.

Group 1: Latin America (Cuba, Nicaragua, Chile)

Activity: listen to JFK “Missiles in Cuba” speech

Group 2: Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Cambodia)

Activity: Protest songs of the Vietnam War

Group 3: The Middle East (Iran, Afghanistan, Egypt)

Activity: Review Game: “Allign the Starts”

Group 4: Africa (Congo, Angola, Mozambique)

Activity: Video clip: “Modern History” (Africa)

Group 5: Korea

Activity: Decoding Game

Group 6: Israel

Activity: Power point (Israel)



This purchase includes the following:

• LESSON PLAN

• POWER POINT Presentation: Cold War Learning Centers Directions

• Multiple-page READINGS for each center that includes the directions for the “leader” of the group and discussion questions.

• 6 creative DATA SHEETS (Print and Digital

• ACTIVITY DIRECTIONS for each learning center

• RESOURCES for each Activity



A great lesson to teach a lot of information in a little time!



Relates to California standard:

• 10.9 Students analyze the international developments in the post-World World War II world.

2. Analyze the causes of the Cold War, with the free world on one side and Soviet client states on the other, including competition for influence in such places as Egypt, the Congo, Vietnam, and Chile.

3. Understand the importance of the Truman Doctrine and the Marshall Plan, which established the pattern for America's postwar policy of supplying economic and military aid to prevent the spread of Communism and the resulting economic and political competition in arenas such as Southeast Asia (i.e., the Korean War, Vietnam War), Cuba, and Africa