Cold War Learning Centers Cooperative Activity (World History)
This Cold War Learning Centers activity is one of my FAVORITE student-centered activities. Students rotate between six different Learning Centers where, with their group, they read information about a specific topic related to Cold War around the world and complete a corresponding “Data Sheet”. Then they complete a fun and educational activity.
The learning center contents are below.
Group 1: Latin America (Cuba, Nicaragua, Chile)
Activity: listen to JFK “Missiles in Cuba” speech
Group 2: Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Cambodia)
Activity: Protest songs of the Vietnam War
Group 3: The Middle East (Iran, Afghanistan, Egypt)
Activity: Review Game: “Allign the Starts”
Group 4: Africa (Congo, Angola, Mozambique)
Activity: Video clip: “Modern History” (Africa)
Group 5: Korea
Activity: Decoding Game
Group 6: Israel
Activity: Power point (Israel)
This purchase includes the following:
• LESSON PLAN
• POWER POINT Presentation: Cold War Learning Centers Directions
• Multiple-page READINGS for each center that includes the directions for the “leader” of the group and discussion questions.
• 6 creative DATA SHEETS (Print and Digital
• ACTIVITY DIRECTIONS for each learning center
• RESOURCES for each Activity
A great lesson to teach a lot of information in a little time!
Please check-out the PREVIEW!
Relates to California standard:
• 10.9 Students analyze the international developments in the post-World World War II world.
2. Analyze the causes of the Cold War, with the free world on one side and Soviet client states on the other, including competition for influence in such places as Egypt, the Congo, Vietnam, and Chile.
3. Understand the importance of the Truman Doctrine and the Marshall Plan, which established the pattern for America's postwar policy of supplying economic and military aid to prevent the spread of Communism and the resulting economic and political competition in arenas such as Southeast Asia (i.e., the Korean War, Vietnam War), Cuba, and Africa
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Great Depression - Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History)
- (1)
- $6.00
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution
- (1)
- $4.00
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Paper 2 OCR revision. History B Modern world
- (10)
- $5.06
OCR paper 2 Britain 1890-1918. Paper 2. History B Modern World History
- (8)
- $5.06
Mock Exam: Civil Rights paper 3 Edexcel 9-1 GCSE History (USA at home and abroad)
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Market Place Activity: What part did British women play in helping to win the Second World War?
- (1)
- $5.63
Muhammad Ali Factsheet Worksheet Keyword Starter Settler Cover Lesson Black History Month
- (1)
- $2.82
Black History Month Assembly - October
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Malala Yousafzai Bundle
- 7 Resources
- $16.90
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 1 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03
Civil Rights and Vietnam paper 3 Edexcel 9-1 GCSE History resources (USA at home and abroad)
- 5 Resources
- $91.57