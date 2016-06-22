Here is the point of intersection between Math and Justice! Linear systems meet superheroes in a collaboratively engaging math class colouring battle! Two 12-sheet mosaics are included (Superman and Batman), so you can split up your students and have a substitution-and-elimination-filled showdown! May the best coloured hero win! Each student's worksheet represents a small section of the larger hero mosaic.
Each mosaic consists of 12 worksheets (each one unique!) containing 12 linear system problems. The problems are designed to encourage students to choose the most appropriate strategy (substitution, elimination, or graphing). Students solve for the point of intersection of each system, then use the specified coordinate to colour their worksheets based on the colour key. Students' sheets combine to create the hero mosaics.
The collaborative motivation is huge!
The answers are given in a randomized list at the bottom of each sheet, allowing students to monitor their own work. But complete answer keys are provided for you, as well as a Teaching Tips page for smooth implementation!
This product comes in both .pdf and .docx format.
It's simple!
1. Calculate the answers.
2. Colour the squares.
3. Cut out your section.
4. Combine with the class!
Both a visual answer key, showing the completed mosaic with labelled coordinates (to help you assemble the picture from the combined worksheets), and a numeric answer key for each individual worksheet are provided for both hero mosaics.
Leave the hero pictures a secret, or let them know their team in advance for motivation… it’s your call.
Encourage students to check their answers by finding them in the randomized list on their worksheet before they colour each square. This will increase the accuracy of the final picture!
All my “Colouring by…” worksheets use standard pencil-crayon colours found in the Crayola 24 pack. For best results, use the exact colour name match (and encourage quality colouring!). Perhaps a class set of pencil crayons would be a fun math department investment!
COMMON CORE MATH STANDARDS:
◾ HSA.REI.C.6 ◾ 8.EE.C.8 ◾ 8.EE.C.8.a ◾ 8.EE.C.8.b
ONTARIO CURRICULUM (CANADA)
◾ MPM2D, Analytic Geometry Strand
AG1.1 Solve systems of two linear equations involving two variables, using the algebraic method of substitution or elimination
◾MFM2P Modeling Linear Relations Strand
MLR3.1 determine graphically the point of intersection of two linear relations
MLR3.2 solve systems of two linear equations involving two variables with integral coefficients, using the algebraic method of substitution or elimination
Thanks for checking this out!
~CalfordMath
