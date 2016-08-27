This packet contains 109 commonly confused and misspelled words for vocabulary work in your classroom. There are 6 pages of word charts with definitions and example sentences, 6 pages of blank word charts, and the same word charts with definitions, but no sentences, 6 quizzes and answer keys.


You can use this packet several ways to suit your classroom needs. Instructions for use are included, but briefly, one way is to divide up the words and assign them to groups to present to the rest of the class. In my class, one group presents once a week and then we have a quiz the next day.


Examples of the words are:
accept/except
chose/choose
complement/compliment
eligible/illegible
farther/further
precede/proceed
who's/whose


This is pdf file, which is not editable, but you may request an editable word version after purchase.

