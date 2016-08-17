Compare / contrast essay - complete unit.
This common core aligned packet is full of resources with everything you need for writing a compare/contrast essay. Primarily geared toward grades 6 - 8, it involves higher-level thinking compare/contrast topics such as literature and concepts rather than objects. I use this in high school successfully, as well, with more sophisticated topics.
Contains a complete sample essay
Included:
Group hands-on compare/contrast activity
Group topic brainstorming activity
Individual topic brainstorming and topic narrowing activity and worksheets
Thesis development activities and worksheets
3 organizational methods
Sample outlines
Blank outline worksheets
Introductions and conclusions
Peer Review Worksheets
Assignment sheet
Grading rubric
Common core aligned grades 6 - 8 W.1; W.2; W.4; W.7; W.9
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
