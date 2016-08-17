Compare / contrast essay - complete unit.



This common core aligned packet is full of resources with everything you need for writing a compare/contrast essay. Primarily geared toward grades 6 - 8, it involves higher-level thinking compare/contrast topics such as literature and concepts rather than objects. I use this in high school successfully, as well, with more sophisticated topics.



Contains a complete sample essay



Included:

Group hands-on compare/contrast activity

Group topic brainstorming activity

Individual topic brainstorming and topic narrowing activity and worksheets

Thesis development activities and worksheets

3 organizational methods

Sample outlines

Blank outline worksheets

Introductions and conclusions

Peer Review Worksheets

Assignment sheet

Grading rubric



Common core aligned grades 6 - 8 W.1; W.2; W.4; W.7; W.9



