Compare / contrast essay - complete unit.

This common core aligned packet is full of resources with everything you need for writing a compare/contrast essay. Primarily geared toward grades 6 - 8, it involves higher-level thinking compare/contrast topics such as literature and concepts rather than objects. I use this in high school successfully, as well, with more sophisticated topics.

Contains a complete sample essay

Included:
Group hands-on compare/contrast activity
Group topic brainstorming activity
Individual topic brainstorming and topic narrowing activity and worksheets
Thesis development activities and worksheets
3 organizational methods
Sample outlines
Blank outline worksheets
Introductions and conclusions
Peer Review Worksheets
Assignment sheet
Grading rubric

Common core aligned grades 6 - 8 W.1; W.2; W.4; W.7; W.9

