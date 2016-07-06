Comparing and ordering fractions is a very tough skill for students to master. This activity can provide your students with valuable practice while challenging students at all levels. This product can be used as a station activity for students to practice independently, with a partner, or as a group.

Included are:

★5 sets of fractions cards along with optional, self checking answers on the back. There are 12-15 cards in each level.
★A smart notebook document that can be used to model how to complete the activity.
★A fraction chart that can be used for students who need help comparing the fractions visually.

Categories & Grades