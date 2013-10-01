Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!?

Lucky for you, there’s an old trick that Chinese sailors used as far back as the 12th century. Just float the bar magnet on a little piece of wood in a bucket of water. Wait a minute, and you will find the magnet’s North Pole is pointing north! You've constructed a simple compass.