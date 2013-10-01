TES PICKS
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!?
Lucky for you, there’s an old trick that Chinese sailors used as far back as the 12th century. Just float the bar magnet on a little piece of wood in a bucket of water. Wait a minute, and you will find the magnet’s North Pole is pointing north! You've constructed a simple compass.
Created: Oct 1, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
TES PICKS
Compass - Making your own
