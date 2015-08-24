Creating Accessible Materials for Visually Impaired & Blind Students Using Your iPad, iPhone, & iPod



Learn how to create Braille in minutes in which your student will be able to read using VoiceOver and a Refreshable Braille Display.



Learn how to create Large Print worksheets materials for Low Vision Students in which your student will be able to read and write directly on using a PDF annotation App.





* Extension, Extension Extension (.jpeg, .pdf, .txt, .doc) - accessible document extension and file type conversions

* Utilizing Prizmo OCR App to create, modify, and convert documents or worksheets into accessible materials for Low Vision & Blind Students

* Cloud Syncing & Sharing Documents

