Creating Accessible Materials for Visually Impaired & Blind Students Using Your iPad, iPhone, & iPod

Creating Accessible Materials for Visually Impaired & Blind Students Using Your iPad, iPhone, & iPod

Learn how to create Braille in minutes in which your student will be able to read using VoiceOver and a Refreshable Braille Display.

Learn how to create Large Print worksheets materials for Low Vision Students in which your student will be able to read and write directly on using a PDF annotation App.


* Extension, Extension Extension (.jpeg, .pdf, .txt, .doc) - accessible document extension and file type conversions
* Utilizing Prizmo OCR App to create, modify, and convert documents or worksheets into accessible materials for Low Vision & Blind Students
* Cloud Syncing & Sharing Documents

Created: Aug 24, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

