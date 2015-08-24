Creating Accessible Materials for Visually Impaired & Blind Students Using Your iPad, iPhone, & iPod
Learn how to create Braille in minutes in which your student will be able to read using VoiceOver and a Refreshable Braille Display.
Learn how to create Large Print worksheets materials for Low Vision Students in which your student will be able to read and write directly on using a PDF annotation App.
* Extension, Extension Extension (.jpeg, .pdf, .txt, .doc) - accessible document extension and file type conversions
* Utilizing Prizmo OCR App to create, modify, and convert documents or worksheets into accessible materials for Low Vision & Blind Students
* Cloud Syncing & Sharing Documents
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
- Computing / Digital literacy
- Computing / Evaluating digital content
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Pedagogy and professional development
- Pedagogy and professional development / Classroom practice
- Pedagogy and professional development / In-school training
- Pedagogy and professional development / Staff mentoring and coaching
- Special educational needs
- Special educational needs / Organization
- Special educational needs / Visual impairment
Other resources by this author
Creating Accessible Materials for Visually Impaired & Blind Students Using Your iPad, iPhone, & iPod
- (1)
- $2.00
Orientation to the BlindSquare Main Menu Panel with VoiceOver iOS Instruction
- (0)
- $5.00
TSVI - 300 + Accessible iOS App for Visually Impaired & Blind Students
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
GCSE 9-1 Computing MOCK paper new spec
- (0)
- $5.63
GCSE Computing Exam Style Question with Answer: Pirated Software
- (0)
- 20% off$4.23$3.38
GCSE Computing Exam Style Questions and Answers - OVER 30% OFF
- 6 Resources
- $17.61
New resources
iMedia R081 Presentations
- (1)
- $7.04
Cambridge IGCSE in ICT – Unit 4 – Networks and the Effects of Using Them (Part 1)
- (1)
- $12.68
Cambridge IGCSE in ICT – Unit 2 – Input and Output Devices
- (1)
- $12.68
Updated resources
Complete IGCSE ICT 0417 teaching and learning resources / Grade 9-10 / Year 10-11
- 10 Resources
- $24.72
The Ultimate BTEC Level 3 Unit-1-IT Revision Guide
- (0)
- $20.41
ICT/Computing Progress Ladder levels (E=Emerging) E1,E2,E3,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 For APP.
- (1)
- $3.52