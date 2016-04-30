The PDF contains 29 fruits with faces including
apple, apricot, avocado, banana, blackberry, blackcurrant, blueberry, cherry, coconut, cranberry, date, fig, gooseberry, grapefruit, grapes, kiwi, lemon, mango, orange, papaya, peach, pear, pineapple, plum, pomegranate, raspberry, redcurrant, strawberry, watermelon.
Print the flash cards and cut them out. It is recommended to laminate them for years of use.
This printable is only for personal and educational use. Commercial use not allowed.
