The PDF contains 29 fruits with faces including

apple, apricot, avocado, banana, blackberry, blackcurrant, blueberry, cherry, coconut, cranberry, date, fig, gooseberry, grapefruit, grapes, kiwi, lemon, mango, orange, papaya, peach, pear, pineapple, plum, pomegranate, raspberry, redcurrant, strawberry, watermelon.

Print the flash cards and cut them out. It is recommended to laminate them for years of use.

This printable is only for personal and educational use. Commercial use not allowed.

Find more educational resources, clip art, printables, books and more at my website http://www.janetsartcorner.com.


$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • cutefruitflashcards.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 30, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

cutefruitflashcards

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades