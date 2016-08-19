DBQ: The Freedmen’s Bureau
How did the Freedmen’s Bureau provide education for African Americans after the Civil War?
Did everyone support its efforts to help freed slaves?

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • DBQ-Freedman's-Bureau.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 710 KB

DBQ-Freedman's-Bureau

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades