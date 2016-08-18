DBQ Westward Expansion:

U.S. Indian Policy in 1800s



What was the rationale behind displacing Native Americans in the 1800s?



What effects did it have?



Background:

During the 1800s, most Native Americans were forced to move onto reservations. It was one of the greatest population displacements in modern history. What was the rationale behind this policy? What effects did it have?

Task:

Use your knowledge of American history and Documents A, B, C, and D to answer questions 1 through 4 and the essential Questions below.