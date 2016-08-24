Beautiful December Word Wall Cards in English PLUS 15 pages of activities! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!



The words included in this packet are:

1. December

2. snowflake

3. ice skates

4. to skate

5. snowman

6. cookies

7. presents

8. stocking

9. Santa

10. reindeer

11. sleigh

12. poinsettia

13. to ski

14. mittens

15. Winter

16. Christmas tree

17. wreath

18. the three Kings

19. candy cane

20. hot chocolate

21. candles

22. decorations

23. carol

24. Nativity





·.·•The following activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:

* Find the word and check the box.

* Trace the word.

* Find the word and write it.

* Choose words to write a story.

* Use each word to write a complete sentence.

* Rainbow writing.





