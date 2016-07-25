Use models, drawings and various strategies to add, subtract, multiply and divide decimals to hundredths. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Recognize and develop arithmetic models for decimals
- Use multiple strategies to add, subtract, multiply and divide decimals to hundredths
Includes 8 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.NBT.7
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
