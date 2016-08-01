These Dictionary Detective task cards are a great way to give dictionary practice beyond just the basic skills. With these cards, your students will explore the dictionary to find a way to solve each task. They are also perfect for English language learners! There are a variety of tasks that include the following topics:



Spelling

Parts of speech

Compound words

Syllable/stress/pronunciation

Commonly confused words

Abbreviations

Multiple meaning words

Shades of meaning

Word origins

Connotation



Download includes:



*24 task cards (color and grayscale versions included)



* Answer keys with examples of possible answers.