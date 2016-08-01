These Dictionary Detective task cards are a great way to give dictionary practice beyond just the basic skills. With these cards, your students will explore the dictionary to find a way to solve each task. They are also perfect for English language learners! There are a variety of tasks that include the following topics:
Spelling
Parts of speech
Compound words
Syllable/stress/pronunciation
Commonly confused words
Abbreviations
Multiple meaning words
Shades of meaning
Word origins
Connotation
Download includes:
*24 task cards (color and grayscale versions included)
* Answer keys with examples of possible answers.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- World languages / English language learning
- World languages / English language learning / Fundamentals
- World languages / English language learning / Grammar
