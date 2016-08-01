These Dictionary Detective task cards are a great way to give dictionary practice beyond just the basic skills. With these cards, your students will explore the dictionary to find a way to solve each task. They are also perfect for English language learners! There are a variety of tasks that include the following topics:

Spelling
Parts of speech
Compound words
Syllable/stress/pronunciation
Commonly confused words
Abbreviations
Multiple meaning words
Shades of meaning
Word origins
Connotation

Download includes:

*24 task cards (color and grayscale versions included)

* Answer keys with examples of possible answers.

