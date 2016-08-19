Teenagers are more connected that ever and yet they seldom have any understanding of major world events. This handout is targeted toward broadening student's global horizons in a format that is not overwhelming for them. Instead of picking single articles for students to read I have them research world headlines (link to Deutsche Welle site included in handout directions), thus reducing the stress or frustration they may feel when assigned full articles.



I assign this to all levels of German even upper levels. I find that the more background knowledge students have about world events the easier it is for them to understand target language text I choose to work on.



The purpose of this activity is to show students how big of a player Germany is in the world news. Now more than ever Germany is leading Europe through turbulent times. Students should be aware of how their language skills and background knowledge about Germany could be an asset in their future careers if they choose to work in an industry involving the global market.



Evolving into a successful German student and Global Citizen is an essential goal for any language program!



I generally take my students to the computer lab to do this for a 50 minute period. That way I can walk around and discuss the topics they are looking at together. The conversations have been very interesting and I can tell they learn a lot. I also don't force them to only focus on Germany, because knowledge of all world news help them to develop an interest in the large world, thus increasing their interest of foreign study, which would increase their interest to continue with the language.