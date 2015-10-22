A food and nutrition experience is more than just cookies and milk and yet when my students think of doing these, I get making and decorating sugar cookies. It is time to show them that there is more to life than cookie cut outs and frosting. Let the students visit different child friendly simple food labs set up around the room to see that there is life after cookies and that fruits and vegetables can be a part of the teen food groups.
-All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.
Included within this lesson plan you will find:
*The lab shopping list
*How to set up the nutrition centers
*The activity cards for each center.
*And a children's recipe book
-Look for the simple power point with supplemental activities. This is separate file for today’s topic.
-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
