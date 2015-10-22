This class is complete with hands on involvement (experience) mixed with a review of Showing and Teaching OTHERS (ECE education).

These students have been managed and trained for the past three ECE pathway courses and now it is their turn to do the managing and training. They will be treated as professionals working out in the child care industry and expected to maintain the strict guidelines set by the State Child Care Licensing Standards. These students act as head teachers, but they also take on the role of support teachers as the students from the other pathway courses come in to train and do their teaching experiences.



You will also find included in this bundle files to manage the onsite training center where the students help to teach preschool discovery time.



