This will be a great Earth Day resource not only for your geography and social studies class, but for any class. The many worksheets and study guides will build key map reading skills. Better yet, students will have the opportunity to explore the world around them for Earth Day.
Worksheets and guides include:

1. Lines of Latitude and Longitude
2. Hemispheres
3. Using the Compass Rose
4. Small-Scale and Large-Scale
5. America before the Revolutionary War
6. The Great Migration
7. Time Zones
8. National Parks
9. Weather Map

Total Pages-24
Answer Key Included

