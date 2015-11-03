PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
This will be a great Earth Day resource not only for your geography and social studies class, but for any class. The many worksheets and study guides will build key map reading skills. Better yet, students will have the opportunity to explore the world around them for Earth Day.
Worksheets and guides include:
1. Lines of Latitude and Longitude
2. Hemispheres
3. Using the Compass Rose
4. Small-Scale and Large-Scale
5. America before the Revolutionary War
6. The Great Migration
7. Time Zones
8. National Parks
9. Weather Map
This product is similar to Latitude and Longitude-do not purchase both products.
You’ll find tons of fun products in My Shop.
Total Pages-24
Answer Key Included
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 3, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
PyeongChang 2018 Order of Operations
- (0)
- $4.23
PyeongChang Olympic Percents-Decimals-Fractions
- (0)
- $4.23
PyeongChang Olympic Percents
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
Christmas Quiz 2017
- (6)
- $2.82
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
Easter : Easter Quiz 2018
- (15)
- $4.23
New resources
Christmas Quiz 2017
- (6)
- $2.82
Year 3 / Year 4 English Planning Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $28.17
Writing Activities - Garbage Theme - From Trash to Treasure
- (1)
- $4.00
Updated resources
Easter : Easter Quiz 2018
- (15)
- $4.23
Leprechauns:Interview with McSean the Leprechaun: A Reader's Theater Script
- (0)
- $3.60
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58