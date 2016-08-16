Make math fun and engaging with these hands-on math sorts - even when working on basic skills! This packet has 4 types of sorts: counting, big/little, coins, and number identification. Students sort pieces that count up to a certain number, sort big items and small items, sort different images of the same coin, and sort by number.
These activities are great for teacher directed instructional time and also work well for independent work! This is a great way to go beyond basic velcro matching while still having a hands-on activity.
All students, especially those with autism, benefit from learning academic concepts in a hands-on way! These tasks will help master and generalize essential math skills.
Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Math for early childhood / Addition and subtraction
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Counting
- Math for early childhood / Matching
- Math for early childhood / Math games
- Math for early childhood / Money
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
- (0)
- $4.93
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Free Christmas Sheets - Early Numeracy
- (1)
- FREE
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
- (1)
- $7.04
Supporting Early Maths at Home
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23