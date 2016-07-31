This Fairy Tale themed writing center will get even reluctant writers excited! Encourage students to put a creative twist on traditional fairy tales by drawing surprising character, setting, and problem combinations to write about. *This resource was created with US spelling.
There are 56 cards included in this writing center: Setting (16), Character (24), and Problem (16). ALL cards are provided in color and line art. Students draw one from each set to use in writing a creative story.
Depending on the reading ability of your students, you may choose to use only the character and setting cards for Kinder or First Grade, but this center works well using all cards for 2nd- 4th. Cards can be placed in a center, chosen and taken to student desk, or displayed in a pocket chart. You can let students choose their own cards or draw them for a greater challenge.
Four different bordered writing paper options have also been provided to accommodate the needs of your class. Two full-lined pages, one partially lined page with room for drawing a picture at the top; and one partially lined page that has a space at the top for writing or drawing each of the three story elements that were chosen for the story. (This last option is helpful if they are choosing cards from just looking at them in a pocket chart.)
Thanks for visiting Resource Ranch! I'd love to hear if your students enjoyed this writing center. :)
If you have any questions, you can email me at ResourceRanch@gmail.com
Happy Writing!
Rhonda
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
