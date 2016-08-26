Fall Informational Reading – All About Candy Corn



Halloween and Fall are the perfect time to bring some seasonal reading to your classroom. This All About Candy Corn packet contains an informational article about the interesting history and production of candy corn.



After a close reading of the article, students will answer questions on main ideas, reading comprehension, and vocabulary. A coordinating creative writing prompt will help develop critical thinking skills on the topic.



The reading level is sixth and seventh grade. It is in the Lexile stretch band for fifth grade and the basic level for eighth grade.



***************************************************************************

This packet is also part of a money saving bundle



Fall Informational Reading Bundle



***************************************************************************



No prep! Just print and go. Great for substitutes.



You might also like:



Fall Informational Reading - The Truth About Vampire Bats



Fall Informational Reading - The Mystery of the Salem Witches Solved?



Fall Informational Reading - Day of the Dead