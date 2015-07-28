Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 198 times
Best paraphrasing tips
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 198 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2015
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
Other resources by this author
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RojoResources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
10 fully resourced lessons to prepare students for the AQA English Language Paper 2, Section A exam: 'Writer's Viewpoints and Perspectives'. This r...
- (23)
- $11.27
jreadshaw
KS1 Writing Instructions - Pizza
Children loved making pizzas at our Italian pizza class. Resources have been exported from an Activ-primary flip-chart. (Which also includes Italia...
- (17)
- $3.24
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
New resources
lordturner
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
Pupils choose one of 9 questions in a fun and easy to tailor to a topic, interactive PowerPoint presentation. Quick, easy, fun and effective way to...
- (1)
- $2.82
krisgreg30
Harry Potter - Example Instructions for Creating Potions
Three different examples of written instructions that come from creating potions in Harry Potter.
- (1)
- FREE
jlp76
Autumn Winter Sorting task
Sorting task designed for students with autism / SEN This is designed to be used in different ways depending on ability level: * cut and laminate c...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
MariangelC
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
The objectives of this project are: To reflect about the pros and cons of internet. To critically assess web pages. To give advice about safe surfi...
- (0)
- $8.90
MariangelC
My birthday in history
AIM: In this lesson students will create a Prezi presentation with the events that happened in history on their birth day. OBJECTIVES: To research ...
- (0)
- $2.90
MariangelC
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
This resource includes the project handout for students and the teacher’s notes to work during a minimum of a month (depending on the number of les...
- (0)
- $13.00