This 30 problem adding puzzle is ideal for engaging math center work, with problems that are all four digit plus four digit, some with regrouping.
This puzzle can be used by small groups, partners, or individual students. Also works great for those fast finishers! The individual triangles form a self checking hexagon shape once all the problems are solved. You could also use the included interactive notebook page as a summative or formative assessment.
I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites!
Created: Sep 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
