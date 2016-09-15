This 30 problem adding puzzle is ideal for engaging math center work, with problems that are all four digit plus four digit, some with regrouping.

This puzzle can be used by small groups, partners, or individual students. Also works great for those fast finishers! The individual triangles form a self checking hexagon shape once all the problems are solved. You could also use the included interactive notebook page as a summative or formative assessment.

I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites!

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 4-digit-addition.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 1 MB

4-digit-addition

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades