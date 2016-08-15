Fractions and Decimals: Convert between Fractions and Decimals Task Cards (7NSA2d) is a great way to practice and assess students’ ability to convert from decimals to fractions and fractions to decimals. Positive and negative values included. Skip the worksheet...but still get the practice. Great for scavenger hunts, concentration and more. Answer key and notebook card option included. These questions review common core concept: 7.NS.A.2d.



Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other decimal and fraction activities

- Host a decimal and fraction scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of decimal and fraction matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using cards.





A great addition to your middle school math curriculum and for differentiation.



