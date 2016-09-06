Teach your students how to read and use a calendar by letting them make their own for this month of September 2016. This is a sample of the Differentiated Monthly Calendar SY 2016-17 that you can get at this link.



Features



#01 - Four sets of differentiated calendars for September that you can match with your student's preference or abilities.



#02 - There are two sets with ready to color pictures that are relevant for the month. One set has numbers for tracing and the other has blank spaces where students who already know how to write numbers can independently write on.



#03 -The other two sets have blank spaces for students who want to draw their own pictures. One set has numbers for tracing and the the other has blank spaces for independent number writing.



#04 - A free reference guide on when each season begins is included.



Remember, the whole SY 2016-17 differentiated student calendar can be downloaded from this link. Have fun!