Gauthier Grumier is a French fencer who recently won a bronze medal at the Olympics. Read about his struggles to make the French team and come home with a medal after dealing with a disastrous 2012 Olympics.

Includes a 2-page reading about Grumier, a 1-page infographic about the sport of fencing and comprehension questions in both French and English.

