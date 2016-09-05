Gauthier Grumier is a French fencer who recently won a bronze medal at the Olympics. Read about his struggles to make the French team and come home with a medal after dealing with a disastrous 2012 Olympics.
Includes a 2-page reading about Grumier, a 1-page infographic about the sport of fencing and comprehension questions in both French and English.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
frackiewicz123
Cathedrals of France - Digital Escape Game
Digital escape games can be fun, but they can be a pain with all of the locks. This digital escape game doesn’t require any locks at all - just dev...
- (0)
- $4.00
BUNDLE
frackiewicz123
Digital Escape games - Spanish Bundle
Escape games can be fun, but if you don’t have the kit with locks, they can be tricky to do. This item is a set of five completely digital escape g...
- 5 Resources
- $17.00
frackiewicz123
Digital Escape - Spain - in both English AND Spanish versions
Escape games can be fun, but if you don’t have the kit with locks, they can be tricky to do. Here’s a completely digital escape game - no/low prep,...
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
maryjane1969
GCSE French - using complex structures
PowerPoint and accompanying workpack designed to encourage pupils to use a variety of complex structures in their spoken and written French. An ext...
- (180)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
gianfrancoconti1966
19 French A-Level revision quickies
More A level revision quickies here: https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/23-new-a-level-french-revision-quickies-2016-11244907 For an free online...
- (32)
- $9.86
maryjane1969
The Perfect Tense Card Race
Print out the cards and laminate them. Pupils work in pairs or small groups and race against each other to form the perfect tense with the cards af...
- (52)
- $7.04
New resources
-myrtille-
Year 7 - Moi et ma famille - differentiated lessons
Topic including family, ages, hair and eyes, personality, animals. Combines content from Expo 1 modules 2 and 3. All Listening activities go with t...
- (1)
- FREE
laprofdefrancais
Quelle vie pour les marginalisés- Quelles attitudes envers les marginalisés? A Level French- year 2
This resource file contains teaching materials for the THIRD PART of the topic: 'Quelle vie pour les marginalisés?' : 'Quelles attitudes envers les...
- (2)
- $4.23
Zoe2007
Quiz sur Noel
Quiz sur Noel : multiple choice exercise on the topic of Christmas
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
preethit
Les vetements- vocabulary & short reading comprehension
This resource is suitable for revision and comes with a series of simple, short exercises that include both vocabulary and reading comprehension. T...
- (0)
- FREE
FullShelf
French Basics Revision Crossword
A large (about 100 clues) crossword puzzle featuring basic French vocabulary. This is ideal for group work, with children perhaps competing against...
- (0)
- $4.23
KRIS240680
French: Numbers 1-100
This powerpoint looks at numbers from 1-100 in French. It also reinforces or introduces age and years in French, in addition to how to express one’...
- (0)
- $14.09