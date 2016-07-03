Let your students choose how they show mastery surrounding the topics of geography and social studies skills while integrating writing and literacy skills through this choice board.
9 Differentiated activities covering the Geography & Social Studies Skills
R.A.F.T. Writing (8 unique writings prompts)
Thinking Maps
Double Acrostic Poem
Trading Cards
The Big Idea
They Said What????
1-2-3 Review
Merit Badges
Think About Life
Plus 3 Bonus Activities!:
Unit Cover Page, Sketch a Collage, & Latitude Longitude Smart Phones
Choice Board and work sheets are included.
each student will use the choice board to select which activities they want to complete. They will then use the chosen templates to complete their selections
Great for homework or end of unit review activities! Have students complete 1, 2, or all 6 activities
OR
Use the activities as stand-alone supplements to classroom instruction as your cover Geography & Social Studies Skills
These activities also make great Interactive Notebook Entries!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
