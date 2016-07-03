Let your students choose how they show mastery surrounding the topics of geography and social studies skills while integrating writing and literacy skills through this choice board.



9 Differentiated activities covering the Geography & Social Studies Skills

R.A.F.T. Writing (8 unique writings prompts)

Thinking Maps

Double Acrostic Poem

Trading Cards

The Big Idea

They Said What????

1-2-3 Review

Merit Badges

Think About Life



Plus 3 Bonus Activities!:

Unit Cover Page, Sketch a Collage, & Latitude Longitude Smart Phones



Choice Board and work sheets are included.

each student will use the choice board to select which activities they want to complete. They will then use the chosen templates to complete their selections



Great for homework or end of unit review activities! Have students complete 1, 2, or all 6 activities



OR



Use the activities as stand-alone supplements to classroom instruction as your cover Geography & Social Studies Skills



These activities also make great Interactive Notebook Entries!