Let your students choose how they show mastery surrounding the topics of geography and social studies skills while integrating writing and literacy skills through this choice board.

9 Differentiated activities covering the Geography & Social Studies Skills
R.A.F.T. Writing (8 unique writings prompts)
Thinking Maps
Double Acrostic Poem
Trading Cards
The Big Idea
They Said What????
1-2-3 Review
Merit Badges
Think About Life

Plus 3 Bonus Activities!:
Unit Cover Page, Sketch a Collage, & Latitude Longitude Smart Phones

Choice Board and work sheets are included.
each student will use the choice board to select which activities they want to complete. They will then use the chosen templates to complete their selections

Great for homework or end of unit review activities! Have students complete 1, 2, or all 6 activities

OR

Use the activities as stand-alone supplements to classroom instruction as your cover Geography & Social Studies Skills

These activities also make great Interactive Notebook Entries!

