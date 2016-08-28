Geometry- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
This bundle includes guided notes, practice activities, warm-up and exit slips for each of the 6th Grade Math Geometry Common Core Standards. These 12 products are bundled together for over 20% off the original cost.
Topics covered in this bundle
Area of Rectangles and Parallelograms
Area of Triangles
Area of Trapezoids
Area of Composite Figures
Volume of Rectangular Prisms
Volume of Rectangular Prisms with Fractional Edges
Distance in the Coordinate Plane
Polygons in the Coordinate Plane
Nets of 3-D Figures
Surface Area of Rectangular Prisms
Surface Area of Triangular Prisms
Surface Area of Pyramids
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Math / Geometry and measures
- Math / Geometry and measures / 2D properties of shapes
- Math / Geometry and measures / 3D - Volume, surface area, density
- Math / Geometry and measures / Area
- Math / Geometry and measures / Perimeter and area
- Math / Geometry and measures / Units of measurement
- Math / Number
Other resources by this author
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
- (3)
- $5.00
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
- (2)
- $34.00
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Plotting coordinates using up to four quadrants!
- (34)
- $1.41
KS3 Circles-Rescue the princess-adventure game
- (14)
- $2.82
Pentomino puzzles activity
- (15)
- $2.82
New resources
Y5 Shape & Angles Free Taster
- (1)
- FREE
Parts of a circle
- (1)
- FREE
New 9-1 Maths GCSE Problem Solving 8 - Geometry Question - Grades 5-9
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE
Angles in Quadrilaterals (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Sectors)
- (10)
- FREE