This handout is a great tool to reinforce the dative and genitive cases in German.



In my classes students learn the dative case before the genitive, so I call this handout Genitive and Dative Research and Review. The first page is focused on the Dative case and it's usage and requires student to revisit different types of articles, possessives, dative verbs and an overall refresher of the case.



Generally, I have them do their research either online or using photocopies out a grammar book. (Those copies aren't included due to copy right, but there are many free grammatical explanations online that would fit well with these research guides.)



Then I handout the 2nd page which is about the genitive case. Generally I go over a few examples of the genitive being used in German and don't give many details. Instead, I ask student to jot down their best guess about what is happening in these sentences and what new grammar concept we could be starting on a note card. Then I tell them that they are going to turn in their guess and do some research in small groups. Finally, I'll hand back their note cards and ask them to reflect on why they thought what they did at first, if they were close and what they've learned after their research.



This lesson really empowers them to learn more about the genitive and allows the teacher to be in the roll of supporter instead of grammar lecturer. The students have always come away from this activity feeling a lot more confident about the genitive case and are better equipped to handle the unit with confidence.



If you did the first part of this activity together the day before the handouts and research would be a good sub plan as well.