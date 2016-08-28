Grammar and Punctuation Assessments / Tests. This packet includes two grammar and punctuation tests. I use one for an assessment to see what my class needs to work on, and then one at the end of the quarter as a final test. You can use them any way you like. They are Word documents, so you can edit them according to your needs, or break them up in to smaller quizzes.
Each assessment / test is 100 points and includes:

Subject/Verb Agreement
Sentence Fragments
Run-on Sentences
Apostrophes
Pronoun Agreement
Commas
Semicolons
Colons
Capitalization
Quotation Marks
Passive/Active Voice
Clauses

Answer keys are included.

