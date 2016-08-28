Grammar and Punctuation Assessments / Tests. This packet includes two grammar and punctuation tests. I use one for an assessment to see what my class needs to work on, and then one at the end of the quarter as a final test. You can use them any way you like. They are Word documents, so you can edit them according to your needs, or break them up in to smaller quizzes.

Each assessment / test is 100 points and includes:



Subject/Verb Agreement

Sentence Fragments

Run-on Sentences

Apostrophes

Pronoun Agreement

Commas

Semicolons

Colons

Capitalization

Quotation Marks

Passive/Active Voice

Clauses



Answer keys are included.



You might also like:



Subject-Verb Agreement Power Point Presentation



Writing a Great Thesis Statement Power Point, Handouts and Worksheets