GCF and LCM: Greatest Common Factor and Least common multiple Word Problems Practice and Review is a great way to practice and assess students’ ability to find the greatest common factor and least common multiples in word problems. Skip the worksheet...but still get the practice. One set of cards has word problems with GCF and LCM. The other set of cards has solutions. Students match the greatest common factor and least common multiple problem to the solution. These questions review common core concept: 6.NS.B.4



Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other GCF and LCM activities

- Host a GCF and LCM scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of GCF and LCM matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using GCF and LCM cards.



A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other GCF and LCM activities for a deeper understanding.



Included in this ready to use set of cards:



- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



