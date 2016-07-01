This Greek Theater Unit fpr grades 5-8 is an activity that allows students to work in cooperative groups where they will write and perform plays for in the Greek style. They will also construct a mask, with features to depict the character or situation being portrayed. They will hand in a final copy of their typewritten play to the teacher. You will find complete lesson plans with worksheets, vocabulary study and two grading rubrics, one for Language Arts, the other for Social Studies/World History.

Amount of time to complete project:
1 period - Introduction.
2-3 or more periods writing the plays.
2-3 or more periods - rehearsal and dress rehearsal.
2-3 periods - performances, more if you present plays to other classrooms.
Objectives: Students will understand that theater played an important part in the lives of ancient Greeks
Students will learn that Greece was the first civilization to introduce drama and to build theaters.
Students will learn that the first play was to honor the God Dionysus
Students will identify characteristics of Greek Drama
Students will write, rehearse, and present plays in the Greek style.

Table of Contents

Objectives, Time to Complete Project, Purpose……………………..4
Background Information for the Teacher……………………………6-7
Lesson Plan that includes an Introduction and Group Roles…….....8-9
Student Handout (to be read and discussed in class)………………11-12
Student Worksheets (Vocabulary & Pages for Notes)……………..13-17
Grading Rubric ……………………………………………………… 19-21
Bibliography of Resources Used…………………………………… 23
Contact Page…………………………………………………………24

