Assess your students' musical progress in a fun new visual way. Help them focus on and value the process of learning using proven Growth Mindset strategies. Click the preview to learn more!

Have fun grading in a visual way!

★ Use Stickers, Markers, or a Pen to assess National Core Standards.

★ Clearly communicate progress to students and parents

★ Define indicators of achievement as a class, or type them into the editable PDF directly.

Help students develop a Growth Mindset

★ Attribute successes to one of 8 mindsets after they demonstrate progress. Match colors using the student-created legend at the bottom of the page.

Pages print great in black and white.

Includes 7 PDF grade-specific data tracking documents for K-6. Standards are aligned to the National Core Music Standards.

Looking for a fully editable file? Check out the Fully Editable Growth Mindset Sticker Chart in the GoGrade Store.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.PNG
  • Slide2.PNG
  • Slide3.PNG
  • Slide4.PNG
  • Growth-Grader-Music.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

PNG, 293 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

PNG, 762 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

PNG, 352 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades