Assess your students' musical progress in a fun new visual way. Help them focus on and value the process of learning using proven Growth Mindset strategies. Click the preview to learn more!
Have fun grading in a visual way!
★ Use Stickers, Markers, or a Pen to assess National Core Standards.
★ Clearly communicate progress to students and parents
★ Define indicators of achievement as a class, or type them into the editable PDF directly.
Help students develop a Growth Mindset
★ Attribute successes to one of 8 mindsets after they demonstrate progress. Match colors using the student-created legend at the bottom of the page.
Pages print great in black and white.
Includes 7 PDF grade-specific data tracking documents for K-6. Standards are aligned to the National Core Music Standards.
Looking for a fully editable file? Check out the Fully Editable Growth Mindset Sticker Chart in the GoGrade Store.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
