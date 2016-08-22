Great Value!!! I Have... Who Has...? Game Cards Bundle: Numbers, Addition & Subtraction (a Total of 144 Cards!)
This is a bundle of 3 sets of a total of 144 game cards for your cycle 3 (grade six) ESL students.
Distribute the cards randomly to your students. Some students may get more than one card. Select a student to begin by reading the card aloud. The student who has the card with the correct answer to the previous student’s question, reads the card. The game continues until all cards are read.
To make this a real challenge, time the students and have them try to break their own record!
Resources included (3)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly
- (0)
- $6.00
Doodle Video Project “Skidamarink"
- (0)
- $3.00
Discussion Cards Bundle: Debates, Debates 2 & Would You Rather...(a Total of 180 Cards!)
- 3 Resources
- $15.00
Popular paid resources
Doubles and Halves Word Problems
- (14)
- $4.23
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- 25% off$3.00$2.25
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Simple Online Number Bonds application
- (1)
- FREE
Supporting Early Maths at Home
- (1)
- FREE
Addie the Alien - Visual Aids for Math Language
- (6)
- FREE
Updated resources
Key Stage 1 Maths Workbook
- (0)
- $4.93
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- 25% off$3.00$2.25