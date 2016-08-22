Great Value!!! I Have... Who Has...? Game Cards Bundle: Numbers, Addition & Subtraction (a Total of 144 Cards!)



This is a bundle of 3 sets of a total of 144 game cards for your cycle 3 (grade six) ESL students.



Distribute the cards randomly to your students. Some students may get more than one card. Select a student to begin by reading the card aloud. The student who has the card with the correct answer to the previous student’s question, reads the card. The game continues until all cards are read.



To make this a real challenge, time the students and have them try to break their own record!