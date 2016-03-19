MUSIC VIDEO DESCRIPTION
What in the world do superheroes have to do with measuring things in inches, feet, and yards? Apparently a lot, because a new race of superheroes have made it their mission to teach us about the relative lengths of standard units and how they compare to one another. Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce The Women and Men of Measurement!
Through this fun and whimsical melody, your students will unlock the meanings of inches, feet, and yards. They'll remind themselves of the units for fun on the playground, lunchroom, or maybe even over the dinner table as the sing this catchy tune over and over again.
COMPONENTS:
• Animated music video [HD Download]
Our flagship product. Each takes 250+ hours to write & animate.
• Lyric sheet for singing along
Your students can sing along as the music video plays.
• Fill in the blanks/cloze (lyrics w/ some missing words)
After they watch the video, they master the math vocabulary by filling in the missing words.
• Double sided worksheet with word problems
Well thought-out questions which challenge critical thinking skills.
• Extra drills printable
Early Finishers - Not So Fast! Straightforward math problems to move towards mastery.
• HW sheet
Video-Aligned homework that maintains the style and format of the animated video.
• Colorful Digital Poster/Anchor Chart
High-Resolution posters/anchor charts print on multiple 8.5 x 11 sheets. A how-to video guides you through assembly.
• Math Game!
Reinforce learning topics with a fun math game that can be played in small groups or as a whole class.
• Short quiz/exit slip to check for understanding
When activity is complete, check for concept mastery with short quiz.
• Answer Key
Detailed answer key. Rest-assured, all answers are triple-checked for accuracy.
• High Quality Song File
Get the song on a high quality MP3 file.
• Clear Lesson Plan Sheet Illuminating Classroom Best Practice:
Get my personal recommendations for how to introduce the material and set-up the lesson.
OUR VALUE PROPOSITION
SAVE OVER 60% by buying our E-BOOK.
https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/numberock-workbook-save-over-50-pc-compared-to-individual-worksheets-11169891
