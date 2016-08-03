"What are Inherited Traits Do You Have " is a 12 pages handout design to help your students understand and learn:Genetic traits, dominant, recessive, phenotype and genotype.
This survey lab is a fun way to talk about genetics, and make observations about individuals in the classroom. This handout is going to give your students the opportunity to:
Take an inventory of their own observable genetic traits. Your students will observe how their trait inventories differ from those of others. Your students will record their observations in a data table make a bar graph to show the most and least common traits in the group and analyze their results.
Procedure:
1. Your students are going to identify which of the twelve human traits they and their parents have by placing a check mark beside each trait.
2. Your students are going to draw their phenotype and describe their main traits.
3. You r students are going to identify their Genotype. Using the Table No 1 and the Genotype key.
4. Your students are going to compare the traits they have with other students in your classroom. Using table No 2
5. Your students are going to make a bar graph of their results.
6. Your students are going to analyze their results
Time Required: 90 minutes
Copies of this handout / one per student
Ages: 11 - 14
USA grades: 5 - 8
Materials: Genetic Inventory handout
Learning Objectives:-Students will determine the presence of certain high frequency traits in themselves and their classmates.-Students will understand a number of easily observable genetic traits.--Students will compare the traits they have with the other students in the class.-Students will construct and read a data table and bar graph
Common Core Standards : LS3: Heredity: Inheritance and Variation of Traits. How can individuals of the same species and even siblings have different characteristics (3-LS1-1) LS3.A: Inheritance of Trait Many characteristics of organisms are inherited from their parents. (3-LS3-1 -Many characteristics involve both inheritance and environment. (3-LS3-2 LS3.B: Variation of Trait Different organisms vary in how they look and function because they have different inherited information. (3-LS3- 1 The environment also affects the traits that an organism develops. (3-LS3-2)
