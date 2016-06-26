PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Interactive Notebook Bundle for Third Grade - 599 pages!
This bundle of interactive notebooks contains three interactive notebooks - Math, Reading, and Language and Writing. These notebooks are completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in these journals includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their interactive notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their interactive notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core notebooks.
All Common Core math, reading, language and writing standards for 3rd grade are covered in this book.
Math topics covered:
Multiplication Using Arrays
Understanding Division
Multiplication and Division Word Problems
Elements of Multiplication and Division
Properties of Multiplication
Relating Division to Multiplication
Multiplication and Division Within 100
Two-step Word Problems
Patterns of Arithmetic
Rounding Numbers
Addition and Subtraction Within 1000 Multiplying One-digit Numbers by Multiples of 10
Properties of Fractions
Representing Fractions on a Number Line
Comparing Fractions
Telling Time
Measurements
Bar Graphs
Collecting Data and Creating Line Plots
Understanding Area
Measuring Area
Finding the Area of a Rectangle
Perimeters
Categories of Shapes
Expressing Parts of Shapes as Fractions
Reading topics covered:
Answering Questions
Recounting Stories
Describing Characters
Connections
Word Meaning
Text Features
Distinguishing Points of View
Images
Integrating Knowledge and Ideas
Comparing Points
Comprehension
Decoding Words
Fluency
Writing and language topics covered:
Writing Opinions
Writing Informative Texts
Writing Narratives
Producing Writing
Focusing Writing
Publishing Writing
Research Projects
Gathering Information
Writing Routinely
English Grammar
Capitalization, Punctuation, and Spelling
Knowledge of Language
Word Meanings
Word Relationships
Using Words and Phrases
All graphics are originals and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 599
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
