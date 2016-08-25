Intro to History: 5 Themes of Geography- what does historian, geographer, anthropologist, etc. do? Lesson plan

SWBAT:
1. Understand the five themes of geography and describe each theme in detail
2. Describe what geographers, historians, archaeologists, anthropologists and other scientists study and how and why it is important to our past

students have PPT and notes with graphic organizer and multiple choice reflection questions

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • geo-history-anthro-arechology.ppt
  • history-archeology-geography-anthro-worksheet.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

ppt, 2 MB

geo-history-anthro-arechology

Lesson Plan

docx, 131 KB

history-archeology-geography-anthro-worksheet

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades