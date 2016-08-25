Intro to History: 5 Themes of Geography- what does historian, geographer, anthropologist, etc. do? Lesson plan
SWBAT:
1. Understand the five themes of geography and describe each theme in detail
2. Describe what geographers, historians, archaeologists, anthropologists and other scientists study and how and why it is important to our past
students have PPT and notes with graphic organizer and multiple choice reflection questions
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
julianuc
Top Trump Cards Templates Bundle Publisher
It includes trump cards templates for Publisher. The templates can only be accessed with Microsoft Publisher (widely available now with an Office 3...
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
julianuc
Top Trump Cards Template4 Big Size 5 Stats Publisher
A beautiful trump cards template for Publisher. You will need Microsoft Publisher to access the template. Instructions included in the compressed f...
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE SALE
dukulajayasinghe1
Ultimate Resource Bundle
Contains all the documents for sale in my shop! From Key stage 3 to AL!!!! Psychology (CIE) Online classes (Self study and Tutor method) https://ca...
- 16 Resources
- 10% off$30.29$27.26
New resources
Squelch1
End of School Quiz For Summer 2017
10 Round Quiz (80 questions) with certificates for each round and overall winner. Last years version was very popular for transition days and those...
- (2)
- $4.23
krisgreg30
Primary History and Geography Assessment Grids
Both assessments are uploaded separately but have been uploaded together for ease where people want both. History and Geography assessment grids fr...
- (3)
- FREE
BUNDLE
KS2History
Year 3 / Year 4 English Planning Bundle
Looking for English planning for Y3 and Y4? This mega bundle contains 10 popular English planning units for Year 3 and 4 plus two seasonal extra un...
- 13 Resources
- $28.17
Updated resources
alyssapm92
Africa - map work - empires -
Lesson 1 for KS3 SOW focusing on Africa. Lesson uses elements made whilst training, e.g. pointless game activity, as well as, being updated and alt...
- (0)
- FREE
pip29
Miracles of the Bible workbook
Our Miracles of the Bible activity book helps children (ages 8–13) learn and remember important details about the miracles of the Bible. Packed wit...
- (0)
- $9.86
julianuc
Top Trump Cards Template4 Big Size 5 Stats Publisher
A beautiful trump cards template for Publisher. You will need Microsoft Publisher to access the template. Instructions included in the compressed f...
- (0)
- $2.82